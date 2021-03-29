Help ease loans burden

These are terrible times, particularly for businesses and many of their customers. The little recovery that was beginning to show is going to be wiped out by the enforcement of the new Covid-19 measures announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta last Friday.

While he had to react to the surge in infections with the new variants exerting undue pressure on the healthcare system, this move meant to save lives is also causing a lot of suffering.

The public transport sector, especially the long-distance bus service, has been hit hard by the ban on road travel. Not long ago, the operators had to go through huge expenses reconfiguring their buses.

To comply with the social distancing rule, the capacity of the PSVs had been severely slashed. And before they could recoup their additional investment, they have been forced off the roads again.

Hotel, bar, restaurant and other service operators are also already reeling from the consequences of the new stringent health protocols. These are businesses that had been brought on their knees by the restrictions during the previous coronavirus waves. We are now staring at another round of losses of the few jobs that had been salvaged with the easing of restrictions.

The situation is going to get worse, with debtors increasingly unable to service their loans. Alongside the upsurge in Covid-19 infections and debts, there is also an increase in loan defaults.

The people who have lost jobs cannot service their loans. Small and big businesses are also struggling to service their loans in an environment that is not conducive.