Help counties take charge

The national government’s pledge to transfer the remaining devolved functions to the counties in six months is welcome.

Since the introduction of devolution nearly 10 years ago, some remarkable achievements have been made.

There is progress all over the country in the development of infrastructure and basic amenities.

However, the experience from the devolution of the health services has shown not just reluctance by the national government to let go but also confirmation that counties were not ready for the change.

Many still lack the capacity to manage health services, which is why there has been a clamour to have the portfolio returned to the national government.

But the thinking behind the devolution of health services remains solid: It was to take quality healthcare closer to the people, as the majority live in rural outposts in the 47 counties.

The valuation and transfer of assets and liabilities to enable the devolved functions have not been completed due to inadequate funds.

County governments are overseeing some functions such as healthcare, pre-primary education and construction and maintenance of local roads.

There are 14 specific functions that should be under them but still aren’t.

A major bone of contention is revenue sharing and transfer of functions. Where they have been transferred, the funds required still remain a big hitch.

Health, water and agriculture are devolved but the National Treasury still pulls the strings.

President William Ruto’s acknowledgement of the delay in the transfer of the functions as a huge setback in the implementation of devolution should be the starting point in fixing the problem.