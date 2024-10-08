Help combat breast cancer

Cancer poses a grave danger to the country and is today the third leading cause of death after infectious illnesses and heart diseases. According to available statistics, the annual incidence of cancer has in recent years increased from 37,000 to 47,887 new cases. And the annual cancer mortality rose by 16 per cent, from 28,500 to 32,987 cancer-related deaths.

In this country, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer with an annual incidence of 6,000 new cases or 16 per cent, with 2,500 cancer-related deaths or 11 per cent. It is the second cause of cancer deaths in the country.

As the world marks the October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this is an opportunity for the government, its agencies and the private sector to engage in the annual campaign to raise awareness about this deadly disease. The prevalence of breast cancer is 34 in 100,000 people, which amounts to 23 per cent of all the cancer cases.

Every year, individuals, businesses, and communities come together to demonstrate their support for the many people affected by breast cancer. The government has often taken measures to spread information about how to prevent cancer infections, and boost access to diagnosis and treatment. These efforts need to be complemented by tangible contributions from the private sector and non-governmental organisations.

Occasions such as this awareness month are essential. Telco giant Safaricom’s M-Pesa Foundation has this year pledged to spend Sh36 million on the breast cancer campaign by funding specialised medical camps in Nairobi, Taita-Taveta, Homa Bay and Murang’a counties to mark the awareness month. This will enable the provision of free diagnostic services.