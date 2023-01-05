Help businesses to thrive

The closure of the Hilton Hotel, a landmark in Nairobi’s city centre, at the turn of the year was a sad ending for one of Kenya’s most iconic hotels over decades. But it was particularly a warning on the country’s struggling tourism sector and business environment, which, if remains unresolved, could have severe economic impacts.

Hilton’s closure adds to the statistics of the growing number of big hotels and other businesses that continue to struggle, particularly in the tourism sector, where other hotels—such as the InterContinental and the Norfolk—also closed down while the fate of others that have never reopened since at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 remains unknown.

Closure of such big hotels and businesses must not be taken lightly due to the impact it has on hundreds of jobs and the potential to discourage small and large investors alike from putting their money into the hospitality sector, a main supporter of one of Kenya’s strongest sectors, tourism.

This should be a challenge for the new administration to take practical steps to boost the ease of doing business by addressing the challenges investors have been complaining about in order to prevent more businesses from shutting down.

The government also needs to provide more enticements to attract investors and help businesses to accelerate what they are doing by offering concessions and tax waivers for the genuinely struggling, and generally creating a conducive environment for enterprises to utilise their full productivity capabilities.

It is a test for Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, an investment banker, to inject his ideas on ways to address challenges not only in tourism but the entire business environment and open up competitive financing for businesses, most of which lack access to affordable credit.