Hefty compensation music to singers’ ears

It takes a lot of talent, hard work and perseverance to produce quality music and other entertainment material. Individual singers and other artistes will have created the tunes and perfected them by rehearsing and spending money to record the music.

However, as the creators sacrifice their time and the little money they may have saved or borrowed, some greedy individuals, groups or firms hijack some of the recordings and make money from them. This is not just a violation of the right of the composer, but also blatant theft. It explains why it is so important to protect intellectual property through copyright.

It is, therefore, laudable that there is now increased awareness about these copyright breaches, which have been going on for many years. A number of high-profile infringement cases have been settled and compensation paid out, which is good. Indeed, having been denied the return on their sweat, artistes are minting cash in compensation from copyright and patent violations. In the past, the culprits got away with it because of ignorance.

Intellectual property disputes from copyright and patent violations are on the rise, but the owners of the compositions are now making some money from any infringement, with more than Sh35.1 million in compensation awarded by courts.

For example, a leading telco paid Sh15.5 million in an out-of-court settlement for copyright infringement. It had been accused of illegal sale of music through its promotions. A broadcaster was awarded Sh6.5 million after another telco used his trademark without his consent to promote its business. A veteran music band was awarded Sh3 million for the infringement of copyright on its songs. A musician was awarded Sh1 million for the use of part of his song in a telco’s commercial without his authorisation.