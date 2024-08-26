Heed KCSE exam candidates’ appeal

The third and final term of the academic year is certainly the most important for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination candidates. They will from October be writing their final national exams.

For these candidates to prepare well for the exams, they will need their teachers to put the finishing touches on their preparations and help them to revise for the tests.

For the candidates, this is the worst time for teachers to stage a strike, which the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has already called.

It will certainly disrupt their preparations. For the teachers’ union, this might just be the best time to push the authorities against the wall and squeeze out concessions. For the Education ministry and the government, this is, indeed, an acid test.

The passionate appeal by the candidates to their teachers to call off the strike is a moving act of sheer desperation. The young men and women are hoping the teachers’ union and government see the need to ensure that their preparations for the exam seamlessly continue.

Series of disruptions

This year’s KCSE exam class has suffered a series of disruptions. They include the Covid-19 pandemic that caused an eight-month closure of schools from March 2020, as the government imposed travel and other restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Floods that caused widespread devastation in most parts of the country early this year prompted the authorities to postpone the reopening of schools for the second term. As if that was enough, anti-government protests in June piled more pressure on the education sector, giving especially the KCSE exam candidates a really rough time.

Also to be adversely affected are the arrangements for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) tests.

For the KCSE exam, some 965,501 candidates will take the crucial tests that will determine their destiny. Some will secure placement to university or colleges to pursue courses that will shape their future careers. A strike will put their future dreams at grave risk.