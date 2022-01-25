Heed clergy on peace

For a country that has held elections every five years since independence nearly 60 years ago, the spectre of violence that grips it every season is a shame.

Kenya stands head and shoulders above other countries for organising free and fair elections, but it can do better. Violence or even threats by some groups poses a grave risk to democracy. Political parties and individuals have every right to compete for leadership, but without endangering lives.

As the August 9 General Election approaches, campaigns are already on. With nearly seven months to go, there are no candidates yet.

After all, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has not blown the whistle. These premature campaigns are raising political tension and it could get worse. There is an assurance, though, that security agencies are on the alert and ready to enforce law and order.

However, some bad precedents have been set. The post-2007 election violence, in which more than 1,000 Kenyans were slaughtered and several hundred thousand displaced from their homes and farms, took the country to the brink of disaster. We must never go back there. This is precisely why religious leaders are advocating peaceful elections.

There is no reason why every election cycle is a time to fear for one’s life. The losers should learn to accept defeat and go back to the drawing board to restrategise for the next round.

Religious leaders have asked presidential aspirants and incumbents in various elective positions and their challengers to promote peace and harmony among Kenyans. Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit and Kericho Catholic Diocese Bishop Alfred Rotich are worried that political intolerance is already rearing its ugly head.