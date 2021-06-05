Heed CJ’s call, appoint the six left-out judges

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Debate about the appointment of the 40 judges has raged on for two years and created so much bad blood between the President and the Judiciary.
  • If the six judges have been adversely cited for acts of impropriety, those facts should be presented to the Judicial Service Commission for administrative action.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has finally come out and asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to swear in the six judges he left out as he gazetted the appointment of 34 others. The President should heed this call. Failure to do so will deepen the conflict between the Executive and the Judiciary and expose the President.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.