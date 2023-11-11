Heed Catholic bishops’ appeal over high taxes

The Catholic bishops have added their influential voice to the protests by the majority of Kenyans over high taxes and increasing harassment by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

These are difficult times and the government should not make the people’s lives even more difficult.

Quite significant is this address by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, which indicates the urgency and importance the church attaches to the matter.

Paying taxes is a national and patriotic duty and obligation. However, it is unfair for the government to solely pursue revenue collection without caring about the suffering of the very people it expects to pay those taxes.

The lives of most Kenyans have been miserable since the implementation of the unpopular Finance Act 2023 started. The prices of basic commodities, including the staple unga, have skyrocketed.

The source of pain is the doubling of the Value Added Tax on fuel to 16 per cent, the 1.5 per cent housing levy and National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) deductions.

Top government officials have warned that the price of fuel could soon reach a whopping Sh300 per litre. The implications on the transport and production costs for industries are nerve-racking.

Just a day after President William Ruto’s State of the Nation Address in which he acknowledged the suffering of Kenyans and listed achievements by his year-old administration, the clerics bluntly expressed their concerns.

They warned that the twin onslaughts of taxation and KRA’s harsh measures could force businesses into layoffs and shutdowns, worsening the situation.

The bishops are unhappy about the aggressive taxation they dubbed overtaxation, which is believed to have the blessing of global lenders.

President Ruto had been expected to offer hope but he just highlighted progress made in health, education, infrastructure, security and agriculture. His message to the people to remain hopeful will not sink in easily.