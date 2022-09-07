Heed call on food crisis

Private millers and farmers in the North Rift have petitioned the incoming administration to set aside Sh20 billion for buying four million bags of maize. The call comes amid a food crisis following the expiry of the maize flour subsidy programme, which had lowered the price of a two-kilogramme packet of maize flour from around Sh250 to Sh100.

The government should heed the call to not only guarantee enough emergency food stocks but to also lower the sky-rocketing prices and obviate the need for unsustainable subsidies.

And while the Sh5,000 key stakeholders in the maize value chain have recommended for a 90kg of maize is above the historical average, it’s quite reasonable given that the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) faces stiff competition for grains from private traders.

NCPB had sought Sh10.3 billion to buy three million bags of maize at Sh7.56 billion, 50,000 bags of beans at Sh405 million, 30,000 bags of green grams at Sh270 million and 20,000 bags of powdered milk at Sh340 million. The agency was, however, out-priced by private millers, who hogged the harvest, leaving the country with no emergency reserves. This precarious state of affairs must be remedied swiftly.

A report released last month by the Kenya Food Security Steering Group and the Early Warning Systems Network indicates that more that 3.5 million families in Kenya face starvation due to prolonged drought and erratic rains. Samburu, Marsabit, Isiolo, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Baringo, West Pokot and Turkana were listed among the worst-hit counties.