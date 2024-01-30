Heed alert on Rift Valley Fever

After grappling with the deadly consequences of the recent heavy rains countrywide and the needless controversy over whether or not it was the El Nino phenomenon, there is yet another scare. The Ministry of Health has issued a high public alert after confirming an outbreak of the Rift Valley Fever (RVF).

This terrible disease which mainly infects animals, can also attack human beings and it is spread by mosquitoes and other blood-sucking insects. It has been associated with the conclusion of the El Nino rains, which the Meteorological Department had late last year accurately predicted would persist until the end of this month.

There has been a surge in mosquito populations across the country and a marked increase in the transmission of vector-borne diseases. The people had better listen to the experts and avoid the embarrassment that President William Ruto waded into by rubbishing experts’ caution on the El Nino deluge.

Fortunately, the meteorological experts stood their ground and were proved right in pushing for the continuation of efforts to mitigate the danger.

The RVF is a viral disease that mainly infects domesticated animals such as cattle, camels, sheep and goats. The Health ministry has in a circular to county health directors called for high alert over its possible spread.

County health departments have been required to increase awareness and activate reporting units for proper coordination of preventive measures.

To keep the disease at bay, the people have been advised to ensure that the meat they eat has been inspected and to sleep under treated mosquito nets. Those experiencing any fever should rush to the nearest health facility for medical checkups.