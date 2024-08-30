Heed alert on Mpox risk

A warning by experts that Africa is not ready to deal with an Mpox epidemic should send shock waves across the country, the region and the continent. Coming from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), it should not be taken lightly.

Two cases have been confirmed in Kenya, both involving truck drivers. The first occurred four weeks ago in the coastal region. The second case last week involved a truck driver, who had travelled to Kenya from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the latest outbreak emerged. He had driven through Uganda to Mombasa. He then fell sick on returning to Uganda, but has since recovered.

Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya says the first batch of vaccines is expected in the DRC in the first week of next month. Quite prone to possible epidemics, including Covid-19 and Ebola in the past, is the transit route from DRC through Uganda to Kenya.

East Africa is at grave risk as Mpox could spread amid vaccine delays. Health officials in Kenya and Uganda say they have increased surveillance along the border. This major transport corridor needs to be keenly watched and handled with expertise and seriousness.

Public health emergency

The Mpox resurgence has prompted the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency of international concern. This variant of Mpox has infected more than 19,000 people so far, mostly in the DRC, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya. DRC health authorities have confirmed more than 500 deaths from Mpox since last year.

According to health experts, Mpox is transmitted through close contact, including sex and skin-to-skin contact, as well as talking or breathing close to another person or touching contaminated objects.