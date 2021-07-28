Healthy signal by leader

By taking her Covid-19 jab in public Wednesday, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has signalled her personal and her government’s commitment to fighting a scourge that has brought the world to a near standstill. She has also been wearing a face mask at public functions and has taken part in a video campaign promoting the need to wash hands with water and soap regularly.

Her vaccination at State House, Dar es Salaam is a key signal to Tanzanians that all, irrespective of their status, need the jab to avoid contracting the killer disease. A million doses of the vaccine have already been secured for the priority groups in the population that are at greater risk.

President Hassan’s approach is in sharp contrast to that of her predecessor, the late President John Pombe Magufuli. He not only had declared that Tanzania was Covid-free but also ridiculed the measures to stem the tide of the respiratory illness.

Covid-17, as the experts have pointed out, is the worst health crisis since the Spanish Influenza more than a century ago, which claimed tens of millions of lives. The health scourge has not spared any part of the world, claiming millions of lives.

The region needs to co-operate in the fight against the pandemic. This invisible enemy knows no border in its devastating march that has seen infections rise daily in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and the other East African Community states.