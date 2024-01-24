Healthy boost needed

This is, indeed, a significant health scare as a gadget that many rely on is missing from the shelves of some chemists and pharmacies. Inhalers, which health professionals explain, are used to relax muscles in the airways and increase airflow to the lungs, are devices young and old asthma patients rely on to stay healthy.

One popular eco-friendly brand, it is feared, might not be available until 2026, as the shortage of the devices bites. The alternatives are a bit more expensive, presenting a challenge amid the high cost living Kenyans are grappling with. A Ventolin inhaler costs about Sh400, but to get an alternative, one has to cough up Sh1,700. An affordable generic alternative, Salbutanol, is also said to be out of stock. Available statistics indicate that 7.5 per cent of the Kenyan population of over 50 million or nearly 4 million are currently living with asthma. All over the world, the disease tends to be underdiagnosed and undertreated, leading to high levels of morbidity and avoidable deaths.

The consequences of poorly controlled asthma, including physical, mental, social, and economic impacts, are rampant among the poor due to lack of access to services. Sadly, the disease is also associated with stigma and discrimination. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the inhalers help to control the disease and enable asthmatics to “enjoy a normal, active life”. The shortage of inhalers has been attributed to difficulties faced by American manufacturers, some of whom have gone bankrupt. They include climate change consequences, delays and discontinuations.

But asthma is not the only national health problem. The entire sector has been locked in a legal crisis until just a few days ago, when the Court of Appeal lifted an order against the implementation of the government’s Social Health Insurance Fund to boost access to quality and affordable healthcare.