Have project continuity

The Kenya Kwanza administration has shelved more than 3,000 kilometres of road that the Jubilee government had planned to build this financial year.

This comes as it strives to slash Sh47.3 billion from infrastructure projects on the backdrop of tight fiscal realities.

While experts have lauded the decision to rationalise the budget, abandonment of plans to construct 1,089km of road and rehabilitate 2,304km others—among other projects—throws up a whole blizzard of pertinent questions.

First, the companies that had been retained to work on the shelved projects will have their budgets and work plans disrupted, exposing the country to a flurry of litigation and huge payments in line with the exit clauses in the already signed contracts. That means the move to cut project costs could end up costing the taxpayer more, and for work not completed.

Investment destination

Secondly, the precedent of huge projects being cast aside with every change of government not only reflects badly on Kenya as an investment destination but also puts into question the way public projects are planned.

One would expect that the projects were rolled out having ascertained that the roads would add value to the economy not only by creating the much-needed construction jobs but also helping the citizens to ferry their goods to the markets more conveniently, boosting productivity. Abandoning the projects midstream is, therefore, tantamount to sabotaging their envisaged purpose.

To reverse the trend, there is a need to anchor major projects to national goals such as the Kenya Vision 2030. The government should run as a going concern so that a change of guard does not obviate the need to complete ongoing projects.