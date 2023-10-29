Have more women at top

On Friday, Tennis Kenya secretary-general Wanjiru Mbugua-Karani became the first woman to be elected the Eastern Africa (Zone Four) president of the sport.

By virtue of this position, she is also one of the five Confederation of Africa Tennis vice-presidents.

Wanjiru’s rise to the pinnacle of tennis administration in the continent came barely a day after former Kenya international basketball player Angela Luchivya was appointed the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) secretary-general, albeit on an acting capacity following the resignation of Ambrose Kisoi.

Besides being the first woman in the position at KBF, founded in 1987, she will double as the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) Africa Zone Five Women Commission president.

These are encouraging developments in Kenyan sports, a field invariably dominated by men. While calls are rife to have more women in leadership positions in various sectors, with the Constitution very clear on gender balance, there is no serious campaign for the same in sports. The few women in federation leadership hold minor, insignificant positions.

Through their astute leadership, International Table Tennis Federation president Petra Sorling, International Triathlon president Marisol Casado and outgoing Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura have proven that women can excel in top sports positions just as their male counterparts.

Stakeholders should encourage and support more women to take up leadership in sports. The same can be said of coaching and managerial posts. Cases of women’s teams being managed by a male-dominated technical bench are one too many.