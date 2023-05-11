Have JSS in all schools

The transition from 8-4-4 to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) has demonstrated the complexity of overhauling an education system. The process has so far been far from smooth.

When the Kenya Kwanza government domiciled junior secondary school (JSS) in primary schools, many Kenyans supported the move. But ore needs to be done for JSS to succeed and offer quality service.

The motion in Parliament seeking to have JSS in all primary schools is meritorious. Under the CBC, transition from primary to JSS is automatic and not determined by a placement examination.

It is, therefore, only logical that the learners remain in the same school until they join senior secondary school, which will be in the current secondary schools set-up.

While rolling out JSS, Ministry of Education established that some primary schools were ill-prepared to host the section. It issued requirements for schools to be allowed to host JSS.

But this was self-indictment since it is the government’s responsibility to provide the resources that the schools lack. Contrarily, many private schools have met the requirements, which only serves to widen the existing socioeconomic class gaps.

Learners in public primary schools that do not have JSS have been forced to attend school far away from their homes. It is unfair to shift learners unwillingly, which also raises questions of equity and access to education since most of these schools are in marginalised areas. There is a risk of many learners dropping out of the education system at a rather young age.