Have a workable plan for higher education funding

The closure of universities, alongside other education institutions, in March last year as a containment measure against the spread of Covid-19 had an adverse effect on academic programmes.

For several months, students stayed home without learning. Later, universities introduced online programmes, most of which are still running, but that came with huge challenges. Many learners were unable to access learning for lack of internet and power connectivity and gadgets like laptops or smartphones.

Some universities have since resumed face-to-face learning. But a new problem has cropped up: The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) has delayed disbursing funds, prompting students in some universities to stage street protests last week.

But the delay was actually beyond Helb. The National Treasury had failed to relay cash on time to the board and, therefore, it was unable to send money to learners. The problem has since been addressed, though not fully.

This brings to the fore the question of funding students in institutions of higher learning. The annual allocations to Helb is never sufficient to meet the demands of learners. For good measure, Helb is required to recover cash from past beneficiaries and create a revolving fund to support students on campus. That has not worked out well.

In particular, defaulters increased substantially last year due to mass retrenchment of workers occasioned by the coronavirus. Even at the best of times, most beneficiaries never pay back their loan.

On its own, Helb has created several partnerships with international organisations, the private sector and county governments and managed to attract good funding to support the students. However, that also is not adequate.