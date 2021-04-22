Hasten tea sector reform

The government has shown its commitment to ensuring that farmers get a fair return on their investment and sweat. This follows the realisation that cartels have been thriving at the expense of the growers of cash crops.

Spearheading the effort is Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, who after grappling with sugar industry woes, now has his eyes trained on the tea sub-sector.

In the sugar industry, CS Munya’s intervention has led to the setting of a minimum price for cane and a warning to millers that they risk hefty fines and jail terms if they do not adhere to this. Hopefully, the farmers, who had abandoned cane growing, will be encouraged to return.

For tea farmers, their fortunes are tied to the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA). The push for reforms in the tea industry is meant to give farmers a bigger say in the growing and marketing of the cash crop.

The KTDA was transformed from an authority into a management agency to give factories greater autonomy. However, this has not yielded the expected results.

Endemic malpractices

The government has now decided to conduct a forensic audit at the agency as part of the efforts to enhance the reforms in the tea sub-sector.

Endemic malpractices in the agency have contributed to impoverishing farmers. It is no secret that the growers have been losing money due to financial impropriety in the agency.

However, this should not turn into a witch-hunt, but should usher in the second phase of the badly needed reforms in the industry, which is a major foreign exchange earner for the government.

For over two years now, the government has been at loggerheads with the KTDA. The dispute revolves conflict of interest and other hitches that need to be thrashed out.