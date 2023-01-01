Hasten succession cases to unlock the idle assets

The enormous resources tied up in family succession disputes could have made a huge difference in the lives of those concerned and also boosted the economy. The heirs have been denied access to the assets as they battle it out in the courts. The properties owned by wealthy families and even those in the middle class and below run into hundreds of billions of shillings.

This is a crying shame. As the cases drag on, the losers are not only the family members but also the country. Some of the wrangles have held up the distribution of assets for several decades. At least 30 high-profile disputes between families, relatives and associates of some prominent Kenyans have delayed the sharing of wealth worth Sh500 billion. If unlocked to circulate in the economy, it could create even more wealth.

Of course, some of the claimants are lazy offspring who never contributed anything during the creation of that wealth. Their claim is only based on the filial link to the deceased. But others who contributed their time and funds to bolster the business when their parents lived are also denied access to it.

They all go to court because they have confidence in the justice system. However, the courts do not often move as fast as they should in such matters. The biggest challenge is, of course, the capacity to handle the numerous cases. There is a huge backlog of cases in the criminal and civil divisions. The underside is that corruption is endemic in the judicial system and crooked court officials interfere with the normal process.

Ideally, these succession disputes should be settled at the family level but this is not always possible; hence the court cases.

But even before the cases are determined, some the families owe lawyers hundreds of millions of shillings. Several lawyers pocketed a total of Sh40 billion from one of the high-profile disputes. Of the concluded cases, one took 40 years.