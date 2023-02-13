Hasten security operation to end banditry mayhem

Insecurity in the north has been a nightmare for too long with heavily armed gangs roaming the vast region killing and maiming the residents. That is why President William Ruto’s order to deploy Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops to conduct a joint security operation with the police will be received with jubilation. The operation begins today.

If conducted prudently, the operation will help to restore law and order in the bandit-prone areas and protect the innocent people. This has been long overdue, with previous warnings having gone unheeded. The criminals, who sometimes outgun the security forces as they wield more sophisticated weapons, have continued to unleash mayhem. They have slaughtered security personnel in what have become the killing fields, making a mockery of government machinery.

In the latest campaign, the government has granted a three-day amnesty for the surrender of illegally held firearms.

The presidential order follows Friday’s killing of four General Service Unit (GSU) officers by bandits in Turkana County. In a rather callous display, the bandits also torched four police motor vehicles and stole the slain officers’ firearms and uniforms.

Local leaders had appealed to the President to deploy the military and step up disarmament of warring rival communities. There have always been accusations and counter-accusations over who fuels the mayhem, hence the need for an impartial operation to mop up illegal firearms. Helicopters and other equipment or facilities should be provided to speed it up.

More than 20 people have reportedly been killed, scores of others displaced and property destroyed as bandits stole hundreds of livestock in the Kerio Valley alone since the beginning of the year. The toll in the entire region is much higher.

The lasting solution to banditry and cattle rustling has eluded successive governments. However, the mayhem must stop. Now. There are lessons that can be drawn from past failures to ensure that this problem is wiped out.