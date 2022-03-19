Hasten probe into killing of suspects by police

The revelation that some plainclothes officers may have executed two young suspected criminals outside Nairobi’s Pangani Police Station on Thursday night is shocking. It is, therefore, encouraging to note that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) is investigating the incident, which has come to public attention thanks to a video doing the rounds on social media.

The incident has been condemned by many Kenyans after it was revealed that the officers belong to the so-called Pangani Six, a group accused of extrajudicial killings. Its supposed leader was some time back filmed executing a suspected criminal.

In the latest occurrence, the two teenagers had been accused of being members of a gang that snatched a woman’s phone. Suspects are, of course, innocent until proven guilty in court. It is unacceptable for police officers to take the law into their own hands, even if there was evidence that they took part in the robbery. The best they should have done is to arrest the suspects.

Strangely, despite this crude policing in this neighbourhood that sparked a public outcry in 2017, the group is still active in Eastleigh, Mathare and Pangani, supposedly fighting armed gangs.

We have a justice system where the police work with prosecutors and courts to try suspects and slap them with appropriate sentences. The National Police Service must rid itself of crooks purporting to be fighting crime. You cannot fight crime by committing even more heinous crimes. The bosses have come to the defence of the officers, claiming that the suspects refused to surrender and started shooting at the officers, prompting a gunfight.