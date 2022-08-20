Hasten probe into poll agency staff abductions 

The killing and reported abductions of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) staff and contractors are worrying.

This is a shocking turn of events, coming after the August 9 General Election, which has been widely acknowledged to have been generally peaceful.

Following the abduction, torture and murder of the returning officer for Embakasi East in Nairobi two days after polling, detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations say they are pursuing some vital clues.

In another incident in Wajir County, an election presiding officer who was shot by unknown assailants had his leg amputated.

He had reportedly been approached to alter election results in favour of one candidate, but he declined.

In yet another case in Nairobi, an IT consultant who had been hired temporarily by the IEBC is reported to have gone missing on Thursday.

Victims' roles

All these incidents appear to have something to do with the victims’ roles in the just-concluded elections.

These occurrences have caused a lot of pain for the families and workmates of the victims. It is commendable that the police have made some headway in the investigations.

The detectives must be thorough and fast so that the masterminds can be flushed out and apprehended.

Kenya is not a banana republic but a civilised nation where credible elections have since independence nearly 60 years ago been held every five years without fail.

Human rights organisations have also raised concern about these incidents, where election officials have been targeted by people with ulterior motives.

They should provide to the police any information that they may have. The IEBC has a crucial job to do and must not be hampered by killings and abductions, which are becoming routine.

In 2017, the agency’s ICT manager was abducted and killed several days before the elections.

The investigations should be completed quickly and the culprits brought to book.