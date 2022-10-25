Hasten probe into killing of Pakistani journalist

An apparently botched police operation in which a prominent Pakistani journalist was killed has put Kenya at the centre of global attention. Coming at a time when investigations into the suspected murder by police of two Indian IT experts involved in the recent election campaigns have led to arrests and arraignment, the latest incident further casts the country in a bad light internationally.

Indeed, it is the ammunition needed to confirm the allegations of the country’s notoriety for extra-judicial killings.

However, a pertinent question has arisen following the incident in Kajiado County. Was it really a case of mistaken identity by police pursuing a carjacker, as the officers have alleged? This is a grave matter that should be urgently addressed.

Arshad Sharif, 50, died in a hail of bullets on Sunday night after spending the day at a popular joint for Indian and Pakistani nationals. He was being driven back to Nairobi when his car was ambushed at a police roadblock.

He had reportedly been flagged down but his driver sped off. Interestingly, the famous journalist had arrived in Kenya recently from London fearing for his life after exposing corruption back home.

The journalist had been a harsh critic of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, which took power in April following the ouster of former cricket superstar Imran Khan. The PM spoke with President William Ruto and asked for quick and transparent investigations. Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) is investigating the matter.

However, some things do not add up in the preliminary accounts about this incident. One is the police firing 20 times at a car reportedly carrying a minor who had been kidnapped in Nairobi. That comes less than two weeks after President Ruto disbanded the Special Service Unit (SSU) of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations that been linked to the murder of the two Indian IT operatives and their Kenyan driver.

The journalist fled Pakistan in August, citing threats to his life, which he attributed to his publication of stories critical of the new administration. Former Premier Khan has accused Islamabad of having a hand in the journalist’s killing. Sharif was working on a documentary on alleged corrupt deals by his namesake, the current premier.

One of Pakistan’s most respected journalist, Sharif had sought a safe haven away from home, where he risked sedition charges and clandestine groups had threatened his life.

But he suffered a brutal death nearly 10,000 kilometres away and in a place where he had believed he would be safe. This raises queries on the safety of not just foreigners but also Kenyans to conduct their affairs without fear.

Suspicious circumstances

Of late, there have been several incidents of Kenyans getting killed in suspicious circumstances by criminal gangs, rogue police officers or killer squads linked to the security personnel.

This, naturally, has intensified pressure for investigations and scrutiny to ensure that security agencies are not used to brutalise innocent citizens going about their business. There have been calls for an overhaul of the police training curriculum to emphasise respect for human rights and the rule of law by the security officers and their various units.

The Pakistani journalist’s killing has raised eyebrows because he has been an ardent prominent critic of his government and was working on a potentially explosive documentary on corruption, a global menace.

That he chose to conduct this public-spirited assignment in Kenya is an indication that he was confident of being safe in the country.

The morbid turn of events now casts doubt on this assurance, hence the need to speed up the investigations to confirm whether this was, indeed, a mistake or a calculated assassination and cover-up by shadowy characters among Kenya’s security personnel.

Ranked 70 and 72, respectively, on the corruption index, Kenya and Pakistan rank among the worst-performing countries as regards the vice. Now, Kenya’s image has also been tainted as unsafe for foreigners. As we await the conclusion of the investigations, the war on corruption must be intensified.

This incident risks portraying Kenya as unsafe for visitors and could hamper trade, tourism and foreign investment. Also, such cases could put Kenyans in the diaspora at risk of retaliatory attacks by their hosts.