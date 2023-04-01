Hasten probe and enforce exam cheating findings

Just when it seemed like the controversy over the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results had died down, there is an interesting new development that could have serious implications.

The National Assembly Committee on Education, which is investigating the credibility of the examination, has been told that a government official and the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) might have approved some suspect results.

Some of the examiners reportedly were aware of some irregularities but did not report to the authorities as they feared reprisals. Some principals are alleged to have colluded with security officers, supervisors, invigilators and education officers to abet cheating.

Questions arose after some schools recorded a sudden rise in the number of candidates who scored straight As. In the results released on January, 1,146 candidates scored As compared to 1,138 in 2021.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has repeatedly defended the integrity of the exams and schools in western Kenya said to have been favoured in the tests, insisting that they just worked hard and their candidates deserved the stellar results.

However, suspicion of mass cheating in exams has refused to go away, and the parliamentary committee could just unearth a real mess.

Thanks to the parliamentary hearings, there are now many question marks hanging over the conduct of last year’s KCSE results that need to be decisively solved.

This is a serious matter as the integrity of the Knec, Education ministry officials, head teachers and security agents overseeing the exams has been put into question.

The MPs must leave no stone unturned and should expedite the inquiry and reveal the findings so that the beneficiaries of the cheating are identified and shut out of prime university courses and programmes.