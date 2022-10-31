Hasten probe and audit county regional blocs

The coming of the counties 10 years ago has been touted as a game changer in Kenya’s governance and development. Never, since independence six decades ago, has such remarkable progress been achieved almost countrywide.

Some regions got their first tarmac road and other impressive infrastructure, thanks to the massive transfer of resources from the centre to the grassroots.

But that come with huge challenges. One is the over-reliance on the National Treasury for financial allocations, without which the counties literally come to a standstill. The devolved units have failed to generate their own sources of revenue.

Other shortcomings include mismanagement and corruption, which make a mockery of the laudable efforts to develop every part of the country through solid annual financial allocations. And that is not all. A Senate committee has launched an investigation into the billions of taxpayer funds that have been pumped into the county regional economic blocs.

Interestingly, the Auditor-General has termed as illegal these entities that have been generously funded at the taxpayer’s expense. That seems to explain why the funds have not been audited since 2013, raising the question as to how the government could have entertained such an illegality for so long.

It is a pity that, although the blocs were, at their inception, touted as a means through which counties in the same zones or regions could pool resources to jointly tackle common problems and boost development through mutual projects, they were not regularised.

They were to be formed based on the counties’ historical, political and economic ties. Six of those have been established so far to spur economic growth through harmonising policies and resource mobilisation.