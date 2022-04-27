Hasten preparations for junior secondary school

The 2022 school year began on Monday. It’s the last and shortest phase of the reorganised calendar before normalcy returns in January. The teachers and learners will only have brief breaks. But despite the busy programme, preparations will be ongoing for transition to Junior Secondary School for the pioneer competency-based curriculum (CBC).

To get the teachers retooled, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has rolled out training programmes for secondary school teachers with the first batch of 60,000 to be trained in the next two weeks. CEO Nancy Macharia said the other 56,024 will be trained by January.

However, questions still abound about teacher preparedness. Whereas they have the pedagogical skills from their professional training, implementation of a new curriculum such as CBC requires a complete mental shift. Worryingly, many secondary school teachers have not read the curriculum designs, yet they have been on the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) website for months. KICD has also evaluated the Grade 7 curriculum learning material on time.

Teachers must change from teacher-centred pedagogical approaches to inquiry-based, demonstration, discussions, experimentation and other methods. They must improvise or create teaching and learning resources for their lessons and go an extra mile to facilitate learning. With learners two years younger than before, they must give psychosocial support.

TSC and the Ministry of Education have been overly defensive. But they ought to embrace positive criticism and incorporate lessons from the gains and shortcomings in rollout in primary school. Teachers are key to curriculum implementation as they facilitate learning in the classroom. The success or failure of the CBC is hinged on their preparedness or lack of it.