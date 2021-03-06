Hasten KPA boss hiring

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • To curb the endemic corruption in the public sector, it is absolutely essential to pick the very best people.
  • It is the best guarantee that organisations will be efficiently managed.

Competitive recruitment of the top managers and board members of public institutions is the surest way to ensure that resources are not only safeguarded, but also put to good use. The many parastatals and other government agencies command substantive funds that risk being mismanaged or stolen outright.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.