Hasten Kemsa fraud probe

Since the parliamentary investigation into the Sh7.8 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) scandal began, fantastic stories have emerged of how easily traders were irregularly awarded tenders. Instead of suppliers going to Kemsa to apply and demonstrate their ability to execute tenders, many of the deals were sealed through phone calls.

One businessman struck it lucky while on a trip overseas and only returned home to execute the deal.

There is also the story of a woman who received a phone call from a stranger, which led to her little-known company being awarded a Sh180 million tender to supply personal protective equipment.

These would have been interesting stories to laugh about, but they are the sad reality of how funds meant to fight the Covid-19 pandemic were stolen by Kemsa insiders colluding with suppliers.

Here is an agency whose mandate is to procure equipment and other supplies to save lives, but which crooked officials saw as a means to enrich themselves.

While we commend the parliamentary committee for bringing these juicy details to light, there is an inordinate delay in hauling the suspects to court.

More than three months later, the suspects are still at large and, given that their ill-gotten riches are intact, they could easily slip away from the legendary long arm of the law through bribery.

It is quite encouraging that the recipients of the Covid cash have been only too willing to disclose to the National Assembly Public Investments Committee (PIC) how they became millionaires overnight. It seems crooked officials favoured firms without the financial and technical capacity to execute the tenders, as they would be easier to manipulate.