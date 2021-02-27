Hasten Kemsa fraud probe

Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Since the parliamentary investigation into the Sh7.8 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) scandal began, fantastic stories have emerged of how easily traders were irregularly awarded tenders. Instead of suppliers going to Kemsa to apply and demonstrate their ability to execute tenders, many of the deals were sealed through phone calls.

