Hasten hunt for suspect

There is growing public scepticism about the apparent inability to hunt down and arrest a policewoman, who is allegedly on the run after shooting to death two men nearly a fortnight ago. This has spawned talk that the fugitive has eluded capture for so long because she is being protected by rogue senior officers.

This does not speak well of the elite Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which has won international recognition for using new communication technology to fight crime. That the DCI has not been able to flush out the murder suspect makes a mockery of the advances in the skills for hunting down criminals. The DCI has, in the recent past, used its website and Twitter handle to update on its anti-crime campaign. It now risks losing the public confidence it has built.

Wherever she may be, Corporal Caroline Kangogo is aware that she is being sought over the killings in Nakuru and Kiambu counties. In the first case, a junior officer was shot dead and his loaded firearm stolen. In the Kiambu incident, a man was shot dead in a hotel.

As a police officer, she knows her rights well. Since she has been mentioned in connection with the two murders, she should have by now surrendered to the police to help with the investigations into the case. Her father, a retired senior police officer, has also sent out an impassioned appeal to her to turn herself in. Of course, she is innocent until proven guilty by a competent authority, which is a court of law.