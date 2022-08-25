Hasten election cases

The joke doing the rounds on the numerous petitions being filed in courts over the recent general election is that it’s harvest time once again for lawyers.

Of course, the advocates will be quite busy in the next two weeks, with batteries of them representing the parties in the presidential election petition.

Anybody who feels aggrieved about the way the elections were conducted is free to seek justice.

However, the many suits should not be allowed to clog the system. They should be quickly determined.

What all must accept is that there will be winners and losers when the courts rule on the pleas before them.

We have a vibrant democratic system that revolves around elections as a means of choosing leaders.

We have a culture of regular generally free and fair elections. As the winners rightly celebrate victory, it’s not necessarily the end of the road for the losers.

If they can prove in court that they lost unfairly, the elections will be nullified to give them another chance.

The biggest case right now is the presidential election petition filed by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Speedily heard

The former Prime Minister is disputing the declaration of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance flagbearer, Deputy President William Ruto, as the President-elect.

The Supreme Court has two weeks to hear it and give its verdict.

It is encouraging that some cases related to the petition are being speedily heard and disposed of.

They also provide an opportunity to scrutinise the relevant laws and sections of the Constitution that may not be clear and rule on them on time.

Already, the High Court has struck out two petitions filed by an MP and three voters challenging the powers of the Supreme Court to declare the presidential election winner after a re-tallying of the votes.

They feel that fresh elections should be held instead. It’s important that rumours and innuendo don’t cloud issues and cast doubt on the decision of the apex court.