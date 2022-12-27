Hasten digitisation drive

The announcement by the National Treasury that winners of public tenders will from next year be listed in a report every six months is a good initiative that is laudable, and in the right direction.

This planned disclosure of beneficial ownership of firms that have bagged government tenders is among the conditions attached to the International Monetary Fund’s Sh288 billion 38-month Extended Credit Facility (ECF) with Kenya.

Even then, it has been a long time coming. Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta had, early on in his second term, announced plans to have a public portal to disclose ownership, nature of tender, its worth and subcontractors, if any, of any government tender.

The announcement that this will kick off in the New Year also comes at the same time the National Treasury says bidding for such tenders will go online in 2023.

The twin proposals are good for a myriad reasons, top of which is to allow Kenyans, finally, the transparency they need on who gets what money for what project and for what reasons.

The initiative is also part of a government digitisation drive that involves many public services—at least 5,000 as promised by President William Ruto while on his US tour recently—being made available online.

Besides enhancing transparency, having the tenders online and the winning bidders made public, including the directors and their shareholding, is likely to reduce corruption and fraud as well as enhance ease of doing business owing to reduced cost in terms of less money spent, shorter time taken, no limitation of distance and proximity to offices as well as less bureaucracy.

An online tendering system—as opposed to the current system with bulky papers and many pages of documents—is an environment-friendly approach that should be encouraged.