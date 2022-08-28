Harness talent in schools

Last weekend marked the full resumption of the secondary schools sports calendar after almost two years due to Covid-19 with regional Term Two Games across the country.

The games, involving ball games, racket games and swimming, will end this weekend with the nationals on September 8-13 in Nakuru. The African School Games will follow on September 20-30 in Arusha, Tanzania.

Going by the hunger, excitement and standards on display as compared to the low-key Term Two Games that involved athletics in June, this particular age group had missed sports. Undoubtedly, a lot of talent went down the drain, especially from the group that cleared Form Four in last two years since most failed to compete with stringent Covid-19 regulations in place.

Most of those competing now had been forced to take a break owing to the pandemic, hence it’s understandable if the standards are a bit low compared to the previous years.

That calls for a strong partnership between schools, sports federations and the government to put in place good sports infrastructure to help redeem the lost period. Let schools embrace extracurricular activities now that the sports calendar is back. It won’t be prudent to burden students with too much school work at the expense of recovering the lost time.

Notably, a clear path should be created by institutions to have talented sports children given scholarships to pursue both education and sports.

The country loses a lot of talent in the transition period when sportsmen or women don’t proceed to college for not excelling in examinations or failing to get to an institution that incorporates sports into their programmes.