Harness schools talent

The impressive turnout and impeccable talent showcased at the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games that end in Kakamega today is a clear message to the government and sports federations that our sports talent production line is steady.

That the country is a sleeping giant in sports goes without saying, and it now behoves relevant authorities to draw lessons from Kakamega and launch the much-needed development structures that will harness this talent.

This is the first time that such crowds are being witnessed at such high school games.

It’s reassuring to see the national under-20 rugby team coach Curtis Olago, national women's football team, Harambee Starlets coach Beldin Odemba and national women's volleyball team deputy coach Japheth Munala all in Kakamega to scout for talent.

The standards displayed in football, volleyball, sevens rugby, 3x3 basketball, netball and racquet games this year can only get better.

We want to commend the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association for the flawless organisation of this year’s games.

It’s time the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts’ flagship of ‘Talenta Hela’ talent monetisation scheme to be felt alongside programmes run at the Kenya Academy of Sports. We need to see talent drawn from these games developed to elite levels.

Meanwhile, both national and county governments alongside managements of schools ought to upgrade sports facilities to the required standards to allow such talent to blossom.

It’s unfortunate that school games are often played on dilapidated facilities.