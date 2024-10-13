Harambee Stars must pull up socks

Kenya should as well as count itself out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations if the national team, Harambee Stars, continues its hot-and-old performances in the ongoing qualifiers.

Harambee Stars’ 4-1 loss to Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions in the first leg of their Group J match in Yaounde spells doom to their campaign as the team dropped from the top of the standings to third place with four points from three matches.

Cameroon tops the standings with seven points from two wins and a draw and are followed by Zimbabwe with five points from one win and two draws.

Two teams that will top at the end of the qualifiers will proceed to the finals in Morocco.

Kenya must now beat Cameroon when they meet in their return leg today at the Nelson Mandela if they are to revive any hopes of proceeding.

The national team has been flip-flopping in the campaign — a barren draw with Zimbabwe, a 2-1 win against Namibia, before the devastating loss at the hands of Cameroon.

Besides aiming at a good result against Cameroon today, they must also perform well against Zimbabwe away on November 11 and against Namibia at home on November 18.

The buck stops with head coach Engin Firat and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) who must move with speed to address any issues facing in the team. Player selection and consistency in fielding has been a major problem, with Firat yet to find a winning or right starting line-up.

The unending complaints from Firat concerning the environment the national team is subjected to doesn’t augur well for his team’s performance hence FKF needs to treat this urgently.