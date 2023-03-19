Harambee Stars are back

The national football team, Harambee Stars, is set to return to the international scene when they play a friendly match against Iran away in Tehran on March 28.

It will be the first time Kenya is playing an international match following the ban by the World football governing body, Fifa, in February, last year.

Fifa banned Kenya after former Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over misuse of funds in November 2021.

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat Wednesday released the provisional squad that was to start preparations ahead of the international friendly.

The last time Harambee Stars were in action was when they beat neighbours Rwanda 2-1 at Nyayo National Stadium in a Group 'E' 2022 World Cup qualifier in November 2021.

Kenya finished third in the pool to miss out on the final phase of the qualifiers, which was Firat’s last assignment with his two-month contract coming to an end.

The move by Fifa to ban Kenya from football activities in February last year saw both Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets miss out on continental and World Cup qualifications.

Harambee Stars lost the opportunity to play at the 2023 Africa Nations Championship and 2024 Africa Cup of Nations owing to the ban.

The return of Harambee Stars camp should symbolise a fresh start for the country hence Firat should endeavour to build a team based on talent and capability.

There have been concerns on favouritism in team selection, but we hope and believe that Firat will stamp his authority to ensure fairness.

The focus now should be on the 2026 Olympics where Kenya has a good opportunity with good planning.