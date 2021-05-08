Handle transfers wisely

There is joy and some apprehension following the promotion of nearly 16,000 teachers ahead of reopening of schools on Monday. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has boosted many careers, but there will definitely be disruptions as a result of transfers to accommodate the newly promoted.

The beneficiaries will be looking forward to assuming their new status, given that some have stagnated for several years in the same stations. Promotion means a new challenge as beneficiaries move to other schools in higher positions. A few will succeed retiring headteachers or take over the running of their current schools from those transferred.

It is noteworthy that the 16,152 teachers who were promoted were interviewed in a competitive process between last December and February. The vacancies were advertised and applications invited. It was the best way to ensure transparency. It is now up to those who have been elevated to try and make a difference in the schools to which they have been deployed.

Innovative interventions

Such promotions have in the past been riddled with graft, favouritism and cronyism that benefited incompetent fellows or other dubious characters. The face-to-face board interviews have, hopefully, settled on the very best to lead these institutions that are entrusted with nurturing the country's future skilled and professional manpower.

The challenge is to ensure the changes do not hamper smooth reopening following the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. This major health crisis calls for innovative interventions by the teachers and school administrators to protect themselves and the students.

While transfers are inevitable, there should be proper planning to ensure smooth transition in the schools affected.

Transfers must also have a humane face and be carried out in such a way that they do not inconvenience those involved. The TSC officials on the ground should look into any reasonable requests and ensure transfers do not appear punitive.