Halt private varsity fee hike

Reports that some private universities have increased fees for the government students that they host are disturbing. It goes against the very principle that led to allocation of students to private universities but whose tuition fees is partly paid by the government.

The arrangement came after the Kenya National Examinations Council tightened controls in the conduct of national examinations to eliminate rampant cheating. This resulted in fewer number of qualifiers for university education and who would all be sponsored by the government unlike before when those who passed but missed out on government sponsorship would go to private universities. As a result, enrolment in private universities was severely dented.

Apart from the increased tuition fees, the students who have been placed in private universities will suffer double jeopardy since living expenses in private institutions are higher than in public universities. However, the government is not blameless in this. The universities complain about delayed payments and failure to adjust the fees in accordance with inflation.

It is these late and inadequate subsidies that have saddled public universities with huge debts, almost bringing them to their knees.

Inadequate funding definitely affects the quality of teaching and research in the universities, consequently watering down the quality of skills our youth acquire. This, inevitably, has a direct relationship with other sectors of the economy.

Private universities are in business and will not accept students who will make them to incur losses. However, instead of pushing the burden to the innocent students, their managements ought to renegotiate their terms of engagement with the government.

It’s high time the government addressed funding of higher education, which has remained inadequate for far too long.