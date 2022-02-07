Grow ‘Silicon Savannah’

If you asked people outside Africa what they knew Kenya for in terms of technology, they wouldn’t hesitate to say financial technology (fintech)—specifically, mobile money, and in that case, M-Pesa. But the future is much more than fintech. The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) or Industry 4.0 cuts across more than 13 frontier technologies, of which none has gained substantial uptake in ‘Silicon Savannah’.

For a long time, Kenya has viewed itself through the lens of other African countries and continues to consider itself a regional tech powerhouse. Even as it struggles to lay proper ground for 5G commercialisation, blockchain adoption, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics penetration, Internet of Things (IoT) realisation, cloud automation, 3D printing support as well as quantum computing remain unheard of.

For a country endowed with tech talent, it is one hurdle after another for start-up founders, who have been bootstrapping to fund their innovations, leading to the collapse of over 80 per cent of them five years after establishment, according to Forbes. Ironically, Israel, a nation faced with natural adversity, churns out 80 successful start-ups every year while Kenya’s must be headed by foreign executives to attract funding. Even Saudi Arabia, a desert nation, is miles ahead in tech adoption.

It is time the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology stopped competing with continental peers and battled it out with the likes of China and the United States. Talking about powering a digital economy, while comparing notes with Nigeria and South Africa is counter-intuitive. What happened to the recommendations by the Blockchain and AI task force three years ago? Why do we have such negligible awareness on 4IR among business executives?