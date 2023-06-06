Grow domestic tourism

If there is one thing the global travel restrictions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic taught us, it is the importance of developing homegrown solutions to the country’s challenges. It brought home the bitter truth that a country cannot rely on others to build and sustain its tourism industry.

Fortunately, Kenya is blessed with an abundance of natural beauty and a diverse cultural heritage. From the stunning coastal beaches to the majestic wildlife, plains, valleys, forests and mountains, every part of the country has something unique to offer.

During the Covid lockdowns and travel restrictions, Kenyans had the opportunity to discover the hidden gems in their localities. The appeal of the attractive spots remains.

Most devolved units have a department of tourism, which should work with communities and other players to identify and showcase the distinctive features of their regions.

To that end, encourage the hosting of conferences and events in local facilities and attractions. Exchange arrangements between counties would also be an opportunity for residents to sample and appreciate Kenya’s diverse tourism offerings.

County governments, in collaboration with the private sector, should come up with incentives to draw visitors to their jurisdiction. Subsidised transportation, affordable tour packages and enhanced visitor experience are some of the incentives that would enable more Kenyans to explore their country.

The national government has several agencies that can go beyond marketing the traditional attractions and position Kenya as a rainbow of popular and hitherto little-known but breathtaking spots.

They should utilise traditional and also digital platforms and targeted advertising to showcase the beauty and hospitality that the country has to offer.