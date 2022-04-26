Grow capital market

The performance of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been shaky despite its huge potential for capital and wealth creation. While some factors may be beyond its control, there is a need to attract bigger investor participation and boost wealth and capital creation.

A report by the business advisory firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) shows Kenya had the worst performance in Africa in terms of initial public offerings (IPOs). Its last IPO was in 2015, when property investment fund ILAM Fahari I-Reit was listed on the NSE after raising Sh3.6 billion. Kenya also trailed other East African countries over the five years. That doesn’t paint a good picture as Kenya is the region’s largest economy.

It is encouraging that the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) is exploring options for reviving transactions on the NSE including introducing special acquisition companies to raise money through IPOs. The capital market plays an important role mobilising idle cash and savings and routing them into productive investments for the development of high-value sectors such as infrastructure, real estate and even manufacturing. It helps in marshalling capital to finance economic growth.

While the state can access international capital markets, development of local capital markets can increase access to local currency financing, helping to manage foreign exchange risk and inflation better. A vibrant capital market is advantageous to the government as it can allow it to finance fiscal deficits by borrowing from local markets without exchange rate risk.