Green Kenya Power good

The news that Kenya Power plans to retrofit 18 of its 30 diesel-powered off-grid electricity generation stations with solar energy production is welcome, particularly because of the huge economic and environmental impact the move will have on the country.

At a time when environmental conservation means so much for Kenya, and the world, which is experiencing accelerated rates of increasing temperatures, droughts, floods and other climate-related disasters in recent years, there could not be a better time for the electricity utility to take the bold step.

Other than being a costly means of electricity production, thermal energy, which Kenya Power has been relying on at the stations, has also contributed immensely to carbon emissions, negating the gains in environmental conservation.

The hybrid system will, therefore, not only make electricity cheaper for Kenyans but also improve their livelihoods by way of minimising environmental pollution, which has had devastating effects on the country.

Kenya Power and other electricity producers should embrace clean sources of energy such as solar and wind even more. They should also consider purchasing excess clean power produced by private firms that have come up with their own energy production means to prevent it from going to waste.

Next, the utility should be to ensure that the plan to include the remaining 12 off-grid stations among those utilising solar energy for power generation is implemented and to consider a departure from reliance on dirty fossil fuels.

Kenya Power should also consider distributing only clean energy to areas far from the national grid that it has been making efforts to reach in its bid to fully electrify the country.