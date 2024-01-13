Great day for learners but fix school crises

Tomorrow marks a big day for many young boys and girls as they join Form One to begin their four-year secondary education journey.

It is a moment they have been eagerly waiting for, after sitting the very last Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

Thanks to the 100 per cent transition policy, all those who sat last year’s KCPE exam will stroll into the various secondary schools, where they have been placed.

The 1.4 million students, including 2,000, who for whatever reason did not sit the national test, will be joining Form One. However, the celebration of this great achievement comes against the backdrop of serious challenges facing public secondary schools.

Many are heavily indebted. The principals have been calling for a fee increment to cushion the institutions from the high prices of commodities. However, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has ruled out an increment.

The ministry has issued strict guidelines and the CS has instructed field officers to ensure compliance with the Form One admission instructions. Of course, school heads are not miracle workers.

It is also true, however, that some school heads illegally levy charges under various disguises, burdening parents. They have also been fingered for profiteering from selling uniforms and introducing others charges.

School fees should be reviewed to reflect the current economic situation and for the government to increase capitation. The association says the prevailing fees have been levied for 12 years.

The Sh53,544 fee for national schools is certainly not enough, considering the skyrocketing prices of basic commodities. A sack of maize that cost Sh1,500 some 10 years ago and today sells at Sh16,000.