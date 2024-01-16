Graft talks are okay but justice must be upheld

The increasing willingness of the very top national personalities to hold talks on the ongoing feud over the Judiciary is a welcome development. President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome have both said they are willing and ready to engage in discussions on this vital matter.

It follows the recent frequent attacks on the Judiciary by the President, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagwa and other top Kenya Kwanza administration officials. The two arms of the government must, as they work together for the benefit of all Kenyans, maintain their independence. This is what is at the core of the principle of separation of powers in democratic governance.

President Ruto wants the third arm of government, the Legislature, also involved in the discussions. He has accused the Judiciary of sabotaging his administration’s key programmes, alluding to recent setbacks suffered in the courts in rulings against the government. He has called out some judges on corruption but has yet to produce any evidence.

Our justice system allows those aggrieved by decisions against them to appeal and even go all the way to the Supreme Court. Responding to CJ Koome’s call for talks, the President has said that the conversation on judicial corruption is necessary. He is particularly concerned about the court rulings against his pet projects, namely, the affordable housing programme and social health insurance, alleging that judges have been bribed.

The CJ, who is the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), wants talks on the alleged corruption in the Judiciary. The onslaught on the Judiciary has been stepped up by DP Gachagua, who threatened to file a complaint against a High Court judge for alleged gross misconduct. CJ Koome sees these attacks as an attempt to intimidate judges over pending cases.