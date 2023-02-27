Governors must comply with law on spending

There is a damning verdict on the governors’ performance in their nearly seven months in office. The voters’ expectations have largely not been met as the 47 governors failed to prioritise development, opting to make themselves comfortable instead.

The latest report by the Controller of Budget (COB) has confirmed that these leaders only pay lip service to the core business for which they were elected last August. They sought election not to pamper themselves but to serve the people. At this rate, the good roads, schools and hospitals promised during campaigns will be a mirage as counties have committed pretty little of the resources at their disposal to boost growth.

It is disappointing that all governors, including those in the Opposition, have violated the law which requires that at least 30 per cent of the budget go to development expenditure.

The governors have, instead, been splashing public money on recurrent expenditure, which is basically consumption. For every Sh1 allocated for development, spending on recurrent items such as salaries and allowances should not exceed Sh2.33. But it has risen to a whopping Sh100.

This will also result in poor access to healthcare and impassable roads, and hamper early childhood education. No county met the legal threshold of the development-to-budget ratio. Most of their requests for money have been spent on salaries, operations and maintenance.

Some counties, whose governors were initially quite vocal about weeding out ghost workers, have ironically been the worst culprits. This is quite disappointing, as devolution has been touted as the most effective means of moving national resources from the centre to the grassroots in the past decade since the inception of the counties. This must continue.