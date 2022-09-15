Governors’ council needs more effective leadership

The grouping of the leaders of the 47 counties, the Council of Governors (CoG), has certainly come of age after 10 years in operation.

This is a forum through which the county bosses share experiences in tackling administrative and other challenges.

With the counties increasingly playing a key role in the devolution of national resources, CoG has become a vital institution that deserves effective leadership.

The national focus is now on the election of the chairman.

Both the leading political coalitions, Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja Coalition Party, have, on paper, equal strength of 23 governors each, while there is one independent governor.

This is a defining moment as counties have enabled the most significant transfer of resources from the centre to the grassroots since Independence six decades ago.

There is also some positive competition between them to showcase the best use of the financial allocations from the National Treasury.

Infrastructure

Development is being felt right across the country. Notable is the development of infrastructure, especially roads.

Some regions got their first tarmac road with the advent of devolution.

Health facilities have also been developed since health is a devolved function.

Every county has at least one major hospital and several other public facilities.

But there are serious shortcomings that the new CoG leaders need to address.

One is the over-reliance on the Exchequer. Counties are often brought to a standstill by Treasury’s delay to release allocated funds.

The forging of economic blocs of counties in the same region has been mooted with little progress.

President William Ruto has pledged to enhance devolution by fast-tracking the transfer of outstanding devolved functions to counties and easing the disbursement of revenue allocations.

Riding on that, the new team should drive devolution higher, building on the foundation of their predecessors.

Prudent financial management and fighting corruption should top the agenda. The governors beginning their second term have valuable experience they can share with the newcomers.