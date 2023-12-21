Governors can do better

The ping-pong between the governors’ lobby and the Controller of Budget over the spending of county funds is unhealthy. The Council of Governors (CoG) has rushed to the defence of county bosses, who have been fingered for allegedly not prioritising development.

Governors reportedly received allocations from the National Treasury but failed to spend any money on development projects between July and September. But the CoG has blamed alleged lengthy procurement, settlement of pending bills and delays by Parliament to enact a Bill to allocate additional funds to counties. But some did what was expected of them.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o says in her 2023 Quarter 1 report that some governors allocated less than one per cent of their budgets to county projects. Indeed, the 10 county bosses spent billions of shillings on salaries and other recurrent expenditure. By September 30, the recurrent pending bills amounted to Sh129 billion out of Sh163.6 billion.

Devolution has been touted as the most effective means of transferring resources from the centre to the grassroots in the past decade since the advent of the counties. But as it has been pointed out many times, corruption, too, has been devolved. Cartels are working in cahoots with crooked county officials and leaders to line their pockets at the public expense.

These are the people undermining a system that if well managed can make a huge difference in the lives of Kenyans. Indeed, there is impressive development countrywide, thanks to the counties. Regions that had never had tarmac roads since independence have recorded progress, with the health sector revamped through the building and upgrading of hospitals, and urban centres sprouting up in remote rural areas.