Government must come clean on ports deal with UAE firm

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is on the spot over the apparent suspect handling of a deal involving the country’s ports. The most important is Mombasa Port, which is a major revenue spinner for the government and a key foreign exchange collection point.

The port is at the core of the national and regional import and export business. The second most significant one is Lamu Port, which is being developed to ease pressure on its Mombasa counterpart. Also being mentioned as part of the deal is Kisumu Port.

The CS has a key responsibility in managing the country’s wealth in trust for the people. The ports are not private assets. Therefore, Kenyans deserve to know what decisions are being made by top government officials and why.

This latest controversy has arisen partly because Mr Yatani was not forthcoming with information when we sought clarifications on the proposed port operations contract. Of course this is now fodder for one of the coalitions seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after the August 9 polls. They have accused the government of secretly selling the ports to some shadowy interests.

The controversy could get uglier, because the arrangement is not quite above board. The United Arab Emirates-based firm that is seeking to develop, operate and manage the Kenyan ports has queries over some past international dealings. Dubai Port World’s engagement with the Kenyan authorities has been shrouded in controversy since 2014, when the government floated a tender to concession the second container terminal at the Mombasa Port.

Mr Yatani must come clean on this issue. Were procurement regulations bent to favour DP World? Why was it necessary to sign a government-to-government deal?