Gor crisis unwarranted

The confusion that threw Gor Mahia Football Club’s management into a spin after the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) revoked the club’s Club Licensing Certificate for breaching CAF Club Licensing Regulation was unnecessary and uncalled for.

Gor Mahia could have been locked out of the 2023-24 CAF Champions League draw that was to be held yesterday in Cairo but were lucky after the process was deferred to next week.

Gor Mahia should be held culpable for the confusion since it’s the club’s management that should have complied with the CAF rules in case players or technical officials left the club.

In a letter to the club’s chairman Ambrose Rachier dated July 20, Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) Secretary-General Barry Otieno said the FKF Club Licensing First Instance Body (FIB), on the advice of CAF, had revoked Gor Mahia Licensing Certificate for breaching Article 60 of the CAF Men’s Club Licensing Regulation.

This after former Gor Mahia players Sando Yangayay Sando, Adama Keita and Jules Ulimwengu reached out to CAF due to breach of payment agreements and overdue payables of close to Sh5 million. Gor Mahia had been given the deadline of 4pm yesterday to pay all the dues, failing which their licence be revoked.

It’s quite evident that Gor Mahia, who were making frantic efforts to clear the dues yesterday, were fully aware of these cases but dilly-dallied, pushing the affected players to the wall as they sought CAF’s intervention.

It’s a shame that Gor Mahia, one of the most reputable clubs on the continent, can commit such blunders, which could have cost them a place in the continent’s prestigious competition.

The incident should not only act as a warning to other clubs but also to the FKF, who have in the past also dragged their feet in clearing dues owed to former players or technical officials.