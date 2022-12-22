Good to hire more judges

The proposal to increase the number of Court of Appeal judges from a maximum of 30 to 70 is welcome indeed. Coming at a time when the Judiciary is grappling with a huge backlog of cases, the proposed move, which will be effected through an amendment to the Judicature Act, will offer much-needed relief to both litigants and judicial officers.

The appellate court currently has 29 judges, following the death of one. That means the court is acutely shorthanded, considering that this level operates mainly through a bench of three to five judges. T

he need to increase the appellate personnel is made more urgent by the fact that the number of High Court judges, who handle cases that are, sometimes, challenged in the Court of Appeal, has also increased recently.

The plan is part of 56 legislations earmarked for changes in the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Bill, 2022 now at the public participation stage in the National Assembly.

Besides increasing the number of judges, there is also an urgent need to increase the number of permanent Court of Appeal benches.

As things stand, the appellate court has permanent benches only in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyeri and Kisumu. The rest are sub-registries—in Nakuru, Eldoret, Garissa, Busia, Kisii, Meru, Malindi and Kakamega, where appeal cases are filed for judges to handle on a circuit basis.

The Kenya Kwanza administration promised to empower the Judiciary to discharge its duties efficiently and in accordance with the law. Indeed, on assuming office, President William Ruto promised to operationalise the independent Judiciary fund and appoint six judges whom the previous administration had declined to appoint on claims of integrity issues. True to his word, the President appointed the six and increased funding for the Judiciary.